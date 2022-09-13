AKRON Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron confirms it is investigating a student who has been accused of making troubling anti-Semitic threats in a social media conversation with a Jewish woman in Florida.

The accusations were first revealed by a New York City grassroots anti-Semitism organization after they were tipped off about the Aug. 24 posts on Instagram.

“We were notified of this young man’s anti-Semitic threats from an anonymous tip that came through our direct messages on Instagram and shortly thereafter, after vetting the tip and his comments to make sure that they were in fact true, we posted about the anti-Semitic threats to our Twitter and Instagram handles,” said Liora Rez, a Solon native who heads the organization antisemitism.org.

The student, who has not been charged as of Tuesday with any crime, is accused of writing “I wanna kill the Zionist who have killed my people for 75 years.”

In an audio file attached to the post, he is also alleged to have said, in Arabic, “I’m going to kill the horrible people you call Zionists.”

Rez says soon after her organization posted the comments on their social media accounts, the student deleted his Instagram account and scrubbed his Facebook account of most all of its content.

The head of the American Jewish Committee in Cleveland is also aware of the accusations and is happy the University of Akron is taking them seriously.

“Even if these disgusting comments were made on a private social media account, the University of Akron should be concerned when one of its students threatens violence against Jews and they are concerned. They are doing an investigation,” said Lee C Shapiro. “At a time when campus anti-Semitism nationwide has risen to alarming levels, schools must redouble their efforts to ensure that Jewish students are safe and free from intimidation and the must unequivocally condemn anti-Semitic incidents.”

Rez says her organization has also filed complaints with police in Tallmadge, where the student lives, and with the FBI.

FOX 8 spoke with Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald WIlliams, who could not confirm on Tuesday that his agency had a record of the complaint.

“It’s extremely troubling, it’s extremely frightening. Anti-Semitism is skyrocketing in America,” said Rez. “We do not want empty words of condemnation that we are often hearing from college administrations, with a lack of action. The man’s threats are extremely serious and before somebody gets hurt, we are demanding that the University of Akron expel him from their campus.”