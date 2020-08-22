University of Akron issues safety alert after pizza delivery driver pepper sprayed by two suspects

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron issued a safety advisory just after midnight following a robbery that happened right near campus.

According to the school, the victim was delivering a pizza to a house on Wheeler Street around 11:15 p.m. on Friday when he was reportedly pepper sprayed by two suspects wearing black clothing and hospital masks.

They took the pizza and ran north on Sherman Street.

The victim, who was not a student, was examined by medics and released.

Anyone with information on this case should call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

