University of Akron cutting three athletics programs

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a story on UA students helping people during the pandemic.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron (UA) announced Thursday it will discontinue three intercollegiate athletics programs at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

UA had previously said it would have to make cuts due to an expected $65 million shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s tennis will be cut from the university’s programs.

The move will save the university $4.4 million.

“These decisions are very difficult, but they are important and necessary at this time,” said Director of Athletics Larry Williams. “This action aligns us with our Mid-American Conference peers in the total number of sports and is part of the ongoing effort to redesign the University to ensure that UA continues to invest in high-demand, high-quality academic programs.”

Williams said the announcement was made today to allow the student-athletes as much time as possible to find new schools at which they can continue in their sports if they choose to do so.

This also will allow the three coaches and one graduate assistant who are impacted time to find new positions.

The change affects 23 male and 9 female student-athletes.

UA will now have 17 sports (7 men’s sports and 10 women’s sports).

Click here for more from the university on the change

Click here for more on UA’s budget shortfall