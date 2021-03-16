University of Akron announces plans to not raise tuition, reduce on-campus living costs

**Related Video Above: University of Akron students study wastewater for COVID-19 and what that means for the community**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — In a world where everything seemingly gets more expensive, the University of Akron announced plans to reduce costs for its students.

The school is not increasing tuition for the coming 2021-2022 year, leaving it the same, and is opting to lower the cost of on-campus living by about $2,500 for students.

(FOX 8 photo)

The university said that in their estimation, students who live on campus will see a reduction in education costs of about 9% overall.

“We will continue to look for ways to reduce expenses for students and provide additional support to families to help cover the added costs brought on by the pandemic,” Executive Vice President and Provost John Wiencek said in a statement.

The school said that as part of the Ohio Tuition Guarantee program, those Ohio students coming in would be guaranteed the same tuition cost all four years of attendance.

The announced tuition freeze applies to the university’s main campus and regional ones.