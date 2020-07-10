University Hospitals staff organizes special birthday surprise for patient who is 102

*Watch our report above on a local girl who organized a food drive for her birthday.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The staff at University Hospitals organized a special birthday surprise for one of their patients who is turning 102 years old.

Georgia Dixon has been a patient of Dr. Michel Farah’s since 2011. She first went to see the cardiologist after suffering from disabling shortness of breath and was later diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis.

Despite her age, she and Dr. Farah decided surgery to replace her aortic valve was her best option. She has been improving ever since.

Courtesy of University Hospitals

Courtesy of University Hospitals

At her most recent appointment, Dr. Farah and his staff presented Georgia with a birthday cake to celebrate the major milestone.

“She would not be alive today if we hadn’t operated on her aortic valve at age 93,” said Dr. Farah. “It has been a joy to follow Georgia’s health for a decade and to see her walk in and out of my office happy and healthy.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: