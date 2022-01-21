University Hospitals sets deadline for caregivers to get vaccinated

Related video: Health officials give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – University Hospitals has set a vaccination deadline for its caregivers after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling last week requiring health care workers to get vaccinated.

The hospital system is asking its caregivers to get their first COVID shot by Feb. 14 and, unless it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the second by March 15.

This applies to all caregivers at UH, along with licensed independent providers, students, trainees and volunteers.

UH officials said caregivers can request a medical or religious accommodation under the mandate.

“COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are the most effective way to protect against severe illness resulting in hospitalization and death. Since the vaccine became available in late 2020, we have encouraged our caregivers to get vaccinated and made vaccines readily available to them. The overwhelming majority of them are vaccinated and we are grateful to them all for their service during this challenging time,” UH said in a statement.

Last week, the Cleveland Clinic said their employees must get their first dose by Jan. 27 and the second by Feb. 28