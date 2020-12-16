University Hospitals requires isolation masks for all visitors, patients

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals updated its mask policy in early November.

Anyone who enters those hospitals is not allowed to wear a simple cloth mask. Instead, the hospitals are requiring what are known as isolation masks, which offer an extra layer of protection to trap air droplets and or other fluids.

“The safety of our caregivers, patients and visitors is our top priority,” University Hospitals said in a statement. “The number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio and across the country is steadily rising. UH is responding by increasing protective measures.”

Anyone who enters a facility without the proper mask is given one, and University Hospitals says it “has secured an adequate stockpile” of them.

A few weeks ago, the hospital system adopted a color-coded policy for visitors.

Cuyahoga Falls-based Western Reserve Hospital, which partners with University Hospitals, updated its mask policy this week, as seen below:

