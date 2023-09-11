[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 news coverage on University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center being named among the nation’s best hospitals.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals Urgent Care Twinsburg will have a new address later this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the clinic formerly at 8819 Commons Blvd. will reopen at 2700 E. Aurora Road, Suite F, in Twinsburg, inside the shopping plaza at the intersection of East Aurora and Darrow roads.

The move was intended to bring health care “closer to where patients live, shop and work,” reads a Monday news release.

“Having easy access to urgent care locations provide a more affordable option than emergency departments for patients who don’t have a primary care physician but need immediate, non-life-threating medical attention,” Chief Operating Officer Dr. Paul Hinchey is quoted in the release. “By offering more urgent care locations, we can relieve the burden on emergency departments and reduce wait times so our emergency medicine teams can focus on critical cases.”

Twinsburg Urgent Care will be open at its new location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with special hours on some holidays.

The clinic is part of a joint venture with WellStreet Urgent Care. University Hospitals is now hiring physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and other medical professionals for the expansion. See the current job openings here.