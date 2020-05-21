University Hospitals looking to more safely open economy with use of facial recognition COVID-19 testing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Government officials are working hard to keep people safe and slowly reopen the economy (as seen in the video above), while a COVID-19 vaccine is still not available.

University Hospitals in Cleveland and technology company TensorMark announced a partnership today that they say would allow for people to gather more safely.

The new initiative would use TensorMark’s computer-based facial recognition technology that would allow an employer, workplace or event space to see in real time if a person has recently tested positive or negative for COVID-19.

“TensorMark’s technology can be deployed via a wearable (e.g., VUZIX Blade), smartphone, or mounted device at the entrance of a certified location to validate an individual via facial recognition,” Andrew Jacobson, president of TensorMark, explained in a statement.

The testing system would comply with all privacy laws, HIPPA included, the companies said in a statement, and only people who want to take part in the program would have their information included in the database.

The companies did not say when the program would start.