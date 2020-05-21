1  of  5
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 30,167 total cases; 1,836 total deaths Ohio’s restaurants fully reopen today under new coronavirus guidelines Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

University Hospitals looking to more safely open economy with use of facial recognition COVID-19 testing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Government officials are working hard to keep people safe and slowly reopen the economy (as seen in the video above), while a COVID-19 vaccine is still not available.

University Hospitals in Cleveland and technology company TensorMark announced a partnership today that they say would allow for people to gather more safely.

The new initiative would use TensorMark’s computer-based facial recognition technology that would allow an employer, workplace or event space to see in real time if a person has recently tested positive or negative for COVID-19.

“TensorMark’s technology can be deployed via a wearable (e.g., VUZIX Blade), smartphone, or mounted device at the entrance of a certified location to validate an individual via facial recognition,” Andrew Jacobson, president of TensorMark, explained in a statement.

The testing system would comply with all privacy laws, HIPPA included, the companies said in a statement, and only people who want to take part in the program would have their information included in the database.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The companies did not say when the program would start.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral