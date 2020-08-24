University Hospitals chosen as COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial site, looking for volunteers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals has announced it’s been tapped as a new COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial site.

Chosen as one of about 120 clinical investigational sites worldwide, the new Phase 2/3 study is sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech.

According to UH, the vaccine is one of the “most advanced candidates” in current COVID-19 studies and is being assessed in both Germany and the United States. Up to 30,000 people are expected to participate around the globe.

“This is encouraging news for Ohioans,” Daniel I. Simon, the hospital’s Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President said in a statement. “We were among the first in the nation to test Remdesivir (as seen in the video above), the promising drug in the treatment of COVID-19, which enabled our community to benefit from our participation in the clinical trial program. And now once again, we are bringing our community another potential defense mechanism in our fight against the coronavirus – a vaccine candidate.”

UH expects a shipment of the experimental vaccine as soon as next week, when they will then start the trial.

Anyone who would like to participate in the upcoming study is encouraged to reach out to UH at 612-524-9091.

