CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals caregivers observed a minute of silence at 11:40 a.m. on Friday to make the time the gunman entered a Uvalde, Texas elementary school during last week’s massacre.

The event is part of Hospitals Against Violence Day, a national day of awareness.

“As an organization, UH abhors hate and violence of any kind. It is working toward partnerships, innovations and creative thinking to foster peace and make a safer environment for caregivers and patients,” UH said in a statement.

University Hospitals has developed violence prevention programs and expanded its behavioral health programs.

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, making it one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. It happened within days of mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.