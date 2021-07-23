University Hospitals announces changes after kidney goes to wrong patient

Watch a past report in the video, above.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– University Hospitals is changing its policies after a transplant patient got a kidney intended for another patient.

The kidney was compatible, but the error delayed the transplant for the other patient. Two caregivers were placed on leave.

“The incident resulted from a breakdown in following protocol during the organ verification process,” said University Hospitals Chief Executive Officer Cliff Megerian in a message to employees on Friday.

“We recognize the pain this situation has caused our patients, their families, and also our caregivers. The error should never have happened, and it runs counter to the goals for safety and excellence we advocate throughout our health system. Thankfully, the patient has been released from our hospital and to this point is recovering well.”

University Hospitals said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing immediately and it is working with the Ohio Department of Health.

In the memo on Friday, Megerian also announced the following actions:

Established a Zero Harm executive cabinet.

Reviewed our transplant policies and procedures, which have been modified to increase redundancy in the verification of organs and patients.

Conducted training with appropriate transplant personnel that reinforces compliance with organ verification protocols.

Initiated a project to determine the feasibility of incorporating bar code validation in organ verification.

Expanded evaluation of the incident to include a broader assessment of our transplant program.

Commenced the engagement of an expert third party to conduct a cultural safety assessment of the transplant program.