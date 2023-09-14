**Related Video Above: Watch out for Lottery scammers online.**

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A University Heights woman is taking home some big money after picking a lucky Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to Ohio Lottery, Emma Ford won $20,000 while playing the Precious Diamonds scratch-off game.

The winning scratch-off was sold at the Heights Beverage convenience store on Cedar Road in University Heights.

The $10 game has a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. There are still three top prizes up for grabs, and you can learn all about it right here.

According to lottery officials, after state and federal taxes, Ford will receive $14,400.