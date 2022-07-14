UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An attempted robbery that took place in a woman’s driveway may be connected to similar crimes, according to University Heights Police.

Officials say at about 6 a.m. Thursday three men attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint. The incident took place on Bunshell Road.

The suspects were unable to take any items, but police believe the crime may be related to similar incidents in other nearby communities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-932-1800, or email Public Information Officer Lt. Todd Kinley at tkinley@universityheights.com.