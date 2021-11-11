University Heights Police looking for 4 suspects in robbery, shooting at gas station

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in University Heights are asking for the public’s help in finding four men accused of robbing and shooting a man at a suburban gas station.

Investigators have released surveillance photos that they hope will bring them to justice.

Detectives say, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, University Heights police received a hold-up alarm from the Speedway on Cedar Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year old customer had been shot in the leg. They say the man had been robbed in the parking lot and the suspects had already left the scene.

Police say they were four men between 18 and 21 years old, wearing clothing with hoods and masks.

Detectives say the shooter was the driver of the suspect vehicle and was wearing a light-colored grey Polo sweatshirt with “USA” and an American flag on the back.

They believe the front right passenger was a young man wearing a sweatshirt with black on the upper part and grey on the lower part.

The shooter is described as about six feet tall, between 150-160 pounds, close crop hair and beard, wearing black pants and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Police believe the suspects were driving a dark blue Honda Civic and drove away westbound on Cedar Road.

Detectives worked through the night, with help from other law enforcement agencies.

They also believe the alleged robbers and shooter were involved in similar crimes in Northeast Ohio, but they did not specify which cities.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, and at last check, he was listed in stable condition.