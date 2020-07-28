University Heights police investigate anti-Semitic graffiti on buildings

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) –– University Heights police are investigating anti-Semitic and offensive graffiti that was tagged on several buildings over the weekend.

An employee at Friedman, Leavitt and Associates discovered the offensive graffiti Sunday morning on their building and the two buildings next to them on S. Green Road.

“The swastika was down the wall a little bit,” said Michael Levine CPA, “It’s very unusual…not sure who it is, or if it was something gang-related, they say, but it certainly not a pleasant thing.”

Mika’s Wig Boutique and the Waxman Torah Center were also hit.

Large phallic symbols, the number 666, curse words and other disturbing images and bizarre phrases were up and down the outer brick walls.

“There was some writing on the other side of the Torah Center and on Mika’s — it was a full wall,” said Levine. “It had to take them awhile, at least a half hour.”

And it’s the second time in a week the area has been targeted.

They say the Heinen’s across the street was also hit.

Police are investigating the cases as ethnic intimidation and criminal damage or endangering.

They say they’re gathering surveillance video and hope to have images of the suspects to release to the public soon.

A spokesperson for the Waxman Torah Center released the following statement, “Yesterday, (Sunday) a Jewish learning center near Cleveland was grotesquely vandalized with a Swastika and other revolting Anti-Semitic tropes. At a time when hate crimes against the Jewish people are at an all time high, it is especially alarming to have this happen in our own backyard.

When Jews, and millions around the world proclaim, “NEVER AGAIN,” they do not state this in the abstract. Instead, “NEVER AGAIN” forms the basis for our ironclad and tangible commitment to stamp out hateful actions like the one that befell our center: as we know where these actions lead.

Thank you to the numerous organizations and institutions, both local and national, who have reached out to support us, and more importantly, the greater Jewish community. We urge everyone to use their platform and voice on social media, and otherwise, to stand up against Anti-Semitism in all respects.”

Anyone with information is asked to call University Heights police.

