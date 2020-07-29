University Heights police ask for help identifying suspect in anti-Semitic graffiti investigation

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights police on Wednesday released a photo of a person they are looking for in connection with a graffiti investigation.

According to the police Facebook post, there were multiple recent incidents of graffiti being spray-painted on businesses on South Green Road, as seen in the above video.

A swastika and several other offensive images were painted on multiple buildings including some owned and frequented by the Jewish community, police said.

FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford reported earlier this week the businesses included Friedman, Leavitt and Associates; Mika’s Wig Boutique; and, the Waxman Torah Center.

Police said the suspect in the photo is about 5’11”- 6’1″ and in his early-to-mid 20s.

Anyone with information on the crime or the identification of the suspect, is asked to please contact the University Heights police detective bureau at (216) 932-8799 or the non-emergency line at (216) 932-1800.

