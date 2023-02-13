Attached video: When will the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake return?

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The University Heights McDonald’s is celebrating its reopening with daily specials and a chance for 20 people to win free Big Macs for a year.

You can stop into the University Heights Mcdonald’s located at 2224 Warrensville Center Road Monday through Friday from 2 – 4 p.m. from February 13 through February 17.

Full list of freebies and specials:

Monday 2/13: Big Mac Monday Madness (Buy one Big Mac, get one for $1)

Tuesday 2/14: Be Our Valentine Tuesday (Two can dine for $13.99 Mix + Match Value Meal – Big Mac or Quarter Pounder Meal ONLY)

Wednesday 2/15: Ice Cream Social Wednesday (FREE Vanilla Cone with purchase of any Value Meal)

Thursday 2/16: Throwback Thursday $1.50 Menu (Cheeseburger; McChicken; Small Fry)

Friday 2/17: Family Fun Friday (50% off Happy Meal with each Value Meal purchase)

