CLEVELAND (WJW) – Jeffrey Friedman died at the age of 74 on Sunday, May 29. He was a John Carroll and Case Western Law school graduate. In addition to being a partner with Friedman, Domiano & Smith, he served as councilman and vice mayor of University Heights for several decades.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter. In his obituary, he is remembered for helping others. “Jeff tirelessly worked as a devoted advocate for the seriously injured and disadvantaged.” Jeff also was an Assistant Attorney General, handicap law advocate and accident rights advocate. Friedman said being in a wheelchair from injuries in a car accident in the 60s gave him a unique perspective on what people go through when they’re injured.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 2, at 11:00 AM at JFX – Jewish Family Experience at 2200 S. Green Rd. in University Heights. Masks are required. Following the service, he will be buried at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Solon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry; 2004 South Green Road, Cleveland or Chabad at CWRU, 1524 East 115th Street, Cleveland.

