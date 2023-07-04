UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — A new community police dog has been “hired” at the University Circle Police Department, and the chief says she can’t wait to meet you.

Grace, a white Labrador Retriever, is still officially in training but already getting out in the community.

“This is an exciting time for our department as this is its first police K9 with the unique role of building bridges of trust and bringing smiles to the faces of those we serve,” said UCPD Interim Police Chief Tom Wetzel. “ I’m confident Grace is going to deliver results for us, especially with children.”

The chief noted Grace will be stopping at University Circle Inc., events to meet people and will be at the department’s Coffee with a Cop from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Blue Sky Coffee House in Little Italy.

Grace will be with officers on foot patrols and community events and will visit schools and hospitals. She will also be around the station for officers, dispatchers, and crime victims exposed to violence.