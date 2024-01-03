UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WJW) – Police saved a kitten that was stuck under a shuttle bus on Tuesday.

According to the University Circle Police Department, a Tudor Arms shuttle bus driver contacted police after a cat was struck.

Employees tried to rescue the cat for over an hour from the bus parked on Carnegie Avenue. They didn’t have any luck, so they called the police.

Two officers responded to the scene and were able to get the kitten. One officer even had to crawl under the bus, according to the release.

Eventually, the kitten, who is now named Opal, was taken to the police station where Dispatcher Emily Beny decided to adopt her.