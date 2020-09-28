University Center Post Office, Martin Luther King, Jr. library branch closed Tuesday for Cleveland’s presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – In addition to road closures and parking bans near Case Western University, USPS and the Cleveland Public Library are closing branches for security purposes.

Cleveland hosts the first presidential debate of 2020 Tuesday.

The University Center Post Office at 1950 East 101st St. will be closed Tuesday.

It will reopen Wednesday morning.

The collection box was locked Saturday and will be unlocked Wednesday.

In addition, Cleveland Public Library is closing its Martin Luther King, Jr. branch on Stokes Blvd. Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Sen. Joe Biden will debate on the Case Western campus tomorrow night.

FOX 8 and FOX8.com will carry the debate live. It starts at 9 p.m.

The debate will be 90 minutes and will not have any commercial breaks.

FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8