RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WJW) At a time when police-community relations are often strained, a local suburb has tapped into the essence of unity.

A special police-dog is bridging the gap between officers and the citizens they serve.

“We think this is probably one of the first times there’s been solely assigned as a community policing dog,” said Richmond Heights police chief Tom Wetzel.

In the video above, our own Wayne Dawson introduces us to Angel, a one-year-old K9, who is clearly the most popular member on the force.