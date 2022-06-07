CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The United State Football League’s postseason is coming to northeast Ohio.

The USFL announced Tuesday the league’s playoffs and championship game will take place in Canton on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village.

The USFL playoffs will feature the top two teams in each division to play in the semifinals on June 25 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The winners will move on to the USFL Championship on July 3.

“With the opportunity to come to Canton, Ohio and be a part of Hall of Fame Village, have our games held there, our playoff games there, to be able to crown our first champion at Tom Benson Field is something that’s very unique and very special,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Fans wanting to attend the playoffs on June 25 will be treated to two games for the price of one ticket.

“It’s going to be like a doubleheader,” said Mike Levy, president of operations at the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. “You don’t get too many football doubleheaders. We are going to leave the gates open. You can stay from 3 p.m. and see the second game (8 p.m.).

But that’s not all. Between the first and second playoff game, fans will be treated to a free 30-minute concert by Grammy-nominated country music star Trace Adkins.

“My family is thrilled about coming to Canton and to be a part of this,” Adkins said. “I’ve been through the museum. I’ve been there at the field. It’s a great opportunity to go back again.”

Fans interested in purchasing USFL playoff tickets can do so at HOFVillage.com.