United Pastors in Mission on death of George Floyd: ‘We cannot breathe until justice is served’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United Pastors in Mission (UPM), one of the largest groups of interdenominational and interracial pastors in Greater Cleveland, is speaking out about the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, 46, died when a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis earlier this week. That police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Protests have been held in cities across the country including in Ohio following his death.
The Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, said, “I am saddened by what’s going on in 2020 across the nation in
the continued killing of innocent black men.”
The following took part in a Zoom press conference: Rev. Dr. Larry L. Macon, Sr., president of UPM; Rev. Dr. Marvin A. McMickle, interim pastor of Antioch church and former president of Colgate Rochester Seminary in NY; the Rev. Dr. C.J. Matthews of Mt. Sinai Church; and the Rev. Dr. William H. Myers, professor of Religion in Black studies at Ashland Theological Seminary.
According to a release, the pastors stated that too many killings of black men are happening “during a time of stress in a global pandemic.”
During the press conference, the pastors said, “We cannot breathe until Justice is served. Until the policemen are in prison and prosecuted to the fullest extent of their crime of murder.”
Floyd, who was arrested Monday night reportedly on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill, was handcuffed and could be heard saying he couldn’t breathe. He was pronounced dead later that evening.
