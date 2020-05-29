United Pastors in Mission on death of George Floyd: ‘We cannot breathe until justice is served’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United Pastors in Mission (UPM), one of the largest groups of interdenominational and interracial pastors in Greater Cleveland, is speaking out about the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died when a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis earlier this week. That police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

George Floyd (Image courtesy of family attorney Ben Crump Law Firm via CNN)

Protests have been held in cities across the country including in Ohio following his death.

**See video, below, of a Columbus protest Thursday night into Friday morning that led to damage at the Ohio Statehouse**

The Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, said, “I am saddened by what’s going on in 2020 across the nation in

the continued killing of innocent black men.”

The following took part in a Zoom press conference: Rev. Dr. Larry L. Macon, Sr., president of UPM; Rev. Dr. Marvin A. McMickle, interim pastor of Antioch church and former president of Colgate Rochester Seminary in NY; the Rev. Dr. C.J. Matthews of Mt. Sinai Church; and the Rev. Dr. William H. Myers, professor of Religion in Black studies at Ashland Theological Seminary.

According to a release, the pastors stated that too many killings of black men are happening “during a time of stress in a global pandemic.”

During the press conference, the pastors said, “We cannot breathe until Justice is served. Until the policemen are in prison and prosecuted to the fullest extent of their crime of murder.”

Floyd, who was arrested Monday night reportedly on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill, was handcuffed and could be heard saying he couldn’t breathe. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

**Watch the pastors’ press conference in the video, above**

**Scroll through photos, below, of protests from all over the country**

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop.) A fire burns inside of an Auto Zone store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Businesses near the station were looted and damaged today as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A Wendy’s restaurant burns near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A car burns near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A car burns near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: A protester is detained by police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: Protesters demonstrated in Downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

**Continuing coverage on George Floyd, here**