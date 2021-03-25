United launches new coastal destinations from Cleveland airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For people who are ready to travel, you’ll have some new options to get out of Northeast Ohio.

Thursday, United announced new destinations from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

From Cleveland, there will be new direct flights for the following:

Charleston, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Pensacola, Florida

Portland, Maine

All of the flights will be three times a week.

The new schedule launches May 27.

United is launching 26 new nonstop flights in May and resuming its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean as well.

The flights will be on United’s new CRJ-550. United says it has more legroom, wi-fi, and overhead bin space for everyone to have a roller bag as a carry-on.