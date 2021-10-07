United increases direct flights from Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– United Airlines is adding more flights this holiday season, including more direct service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The airline announced its biggest domestic schedule since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday. It’s expecting a surge of holiday travel.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United, said in a news release on Thursday. “We know families and friends are eager to reunite this holiday season, which is why we’re thrilled to add new flights that will help them connect and celebrate together.”

United will start direct flights from Cleveland to Las Vegas and Phoenix in December. It will also resume non-stop trips to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Nassau and Cancun.

United said it’s the airline’s most departures from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport since 2014.