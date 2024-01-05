***Video above: Tips for air travel over holiday weekends.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A United Airlines flight heading to Denver had to return back to Cleveland for a mechanical issue Friday evening.

According to FlightAware, Flight 486 took off from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 4:43 p.m., heading to Denver.

However, as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was flying over Illinois, it turned around, heading back to Cleveland and landing at 6:44 p.m.

A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX 8 the plane returned to address a mechanical issue. No further details on the issue were provided.

“We arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to their destination, and the flight departed this evening,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Boeing was asking airlines to look out for potentially loose bolts or missing parts on its 737 MAX airplanes.

