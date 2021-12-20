United Airlines says to ‘arrive early’ as traveling ramps up during the holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving brought record-setting air travel, now airlines are gearing up again for the busy year-end holiday travel hitting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

On Monday morning, United Airlines Cleveland GM David Terry laid out expectations for air travel

this December and January and offered guidance for passengers who are traveling out of CLE in the coming days and weeks.

Terry said they recently added several new flights including Las Vegas, Phoenix and Nassau, Bahamas.

“Those flights are seasonal through about March or April,” he told FOX 8. “But we hope they do get extended.”

He also said staffing is strong and they are prepared for the holiday season.

United Airlines has recently launched “Agent on Demand” where passengers can get contactless help and in-the-moment service by scanning a QR code, if there’s a problem with the weather or other flight delay issues.

Any advice for passengers? He said the earlier a traveler arrives at the airport, the better – up to 2 or 3 hours before their flight, especially in the morning.

United says they expect to fly an average of 32 flights out of CLE per day during the end-of-year holiday travel period to 15 different destinations across the country. That’s about 3,200 passengers each day.

At a national level, United Airlines is expecting around 8 million people to fly United for the holidays, with December 23 being the busiest and doubling the number of fliers during the same time period in 2020.