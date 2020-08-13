United Airlines temporarily adds non-stop service to four Florida cities from Cleveland airport

Editor’s Note: The video above is about United Airlines job cuts at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – United Airlines is adding new non-stop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Starting in November, United will fly direct to Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa.

The service will operate on peak days from November 6 to January 10, 2021.

United is allowing passengers to change or cancel flights through the end of the year without any fees due to uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

United requires all passengers to wear masks for the duration of the flight.

Florida is currently listed on Ohio’s Travel Advisory because it has a positivity rate over 15%.

While it is listed under the state’s travel advisory, the Ohio Department of Health asks that you quarantine for two weeks after traveling there.