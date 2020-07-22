United Airlines: Customers required to wear masks in all airports; those who refuse are subject to flying ban

**For previous coverage from United, watch the video above**

(WJW) — United Airlines has announced that customers will now be required to wear face coverings in the airports in which it operates around the world.

“The most important thing any of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to simply wear a mask when we’re around other people,” said United’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kirby, in a release. “A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I’m proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly.”

According to the release, this includes United customer service counters and kiosks, United Club locations and United‘s gates and baggage claims.

If customers refuse co comply, they may be refused travel and banned from flying United while the mask requirement is in place.

The requirement will be effective for all customers traveling on or after July 24, regardless of when the ticket was purchased.

The release states that United will strengthen its mask exemption policy by only excluding children under the age of two. If a passenger believes that there is an extraordinary circumstance that warrants an exception, they should call United or speak to an airport representative.

