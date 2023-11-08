CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fox 8 New’s very own Meteorologist Mackenzie Bart and Sports Anchor Ken Carmen each spotted a rare sight in Northeast Ohio.

On Thursday, asperitus clouds were spotted in the sky! According to Bart, undulatus asperitus, or asperatus clouds, are a rather new cloud type that was recognized in 2009 by the International Cloud Atlas of the World Meteorological Organization.

According to Bart, asperitus clouds are dark and have wave-like structures on the underside.

“Asperitas is characterized by localized waves in the cloud base, either smooth or dappled with smaller features, sometimes descending into sharp points, as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below. Varying levels of illumination and thickness of the cloud can lead to dramatic visual effects,” according to the World Meteorological Organization.

I had to pull over today and get this. If it weren’t for the sign and lights, it could be Lake Erie. In 37 years, I’ve never noticed a sky so interesting. I felt bad I never did before, as there’s so many little gifts in the world, but I’m thankful I did today. pic.twitter.com/rbr4dHX2bM — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) November 8, 2023

Bart says this cloud type was most likely seen across the region during the day on Wednesday. These are commonly associated with thunderstorms or rain clouds but have also been spotted on calmer weather days.

