‘Unique and sweet’: Happy Trails ‘at capacity’ with adoptable pot-bellied pigs, some of which have been waiting for years

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Mr. Bubbs loves treats, gets along with most everyone and is always willing to roll over for a belly rub.

He may sound like it, but he’s not your standard house pet. He’s a pot-bellied pig with the intelligence of a 3-year-old child. And he’s been looking for a home for more than five years.

Mr. Bubbs is one of 17 pot-bellied pigs up for adoption at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna. The facility generally only has the capacity for 15 pigs.

The pot-bellied pigs at Happy Trails are anywhere between one year to nine years in age.

The farm gets its animals through local humane agencies in situations including where the animal may have been neglected, abandoned or involved in some type of court case.

Happy Trails doesn’t take in animals that were surrendered by their owners.

For example, Petie was abandoned in the backyard of a home in Warren. Dewey was found while police were executing a search warrant at a property in Pennsylvania. And Gordy was left homeless after his owner passed away.

In many cases, said longtime volunteer, Lissy Kuhn, pot-bellied pigs eventually end up at Happy Trails because their original owners didn’t realize how much work they were going to be.

“A lot of times, people get these animals not really knowing what they’re getting into,” she said. “They don’t act like dogs or cats. They are said to have the intelligence of a 3-year-old child, so they can get into pretty much everything. They’re socially complex.”

Their life span is between 12 and 15 years, so Kuhn said having a pot-bellied pig is a real commitment.

Many times, when people get a pot-bellied pig, they’d been advertised as a “mini pig,” said Kuhn.

“We call that a myth,” she said. “If you feed them, they grow to be large animals. It’s kind of hard to keep them in a home after a certain weight if you’re not committed to the care it takes.”

Their care requires the right food at the right time,s and they regularly need their tusks and hoofs trimmed. Kuhn said Happy Trails has had some success placing pigs in homes, but litter box training is hard, and pigs like to “go potty” outside.

If a pig is indoors, Kuhn recommended giving them the option to go outside as well.

And while pot-bellied pigs need a little space and specialized care like any animal does, they are super smart and fun, and many can be taught tricks.

“They really each deserve a loving forever home because they have such unique, sweet personalities,” said Kuhn.

The adoption fees for animals at Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary do vary. All animals, including the pot-bellied pigs, are listed on the facility’s website.

To complete an adoption application, click here.

To learn more about Happy Farms and all of its adoptable animals, click here.