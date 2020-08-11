Editor’s Note: The video above is about a BBB scam warning.
UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Fire Department is warning of a coupon scam making the rounds on Facebook.
They say the scam looks like it is from Little Caesars, but here’s how to spot the fake.
Check the source on where the coupon is coming from.
If it isn’t from the business page with a blue verified checkmark, it’s likely not the real deal.
According to Uniontown Fire, clicking and sharing will steal info from you or put spamware on your device.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’: Bindi Irwin, husband announce they’re expecting first child
- Uniontown warns of Facebook coupon scam
- Cleveland police detectives look for suspects in violent gas station assault
- Fall sports decision: Announcement expected from Ohio governor
- ‘Seemed just like the flu’: 21-year-old thought he overcame mild case of COVID-19, then went into organ failure