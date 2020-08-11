Uniontown warns of Facebook coupon scam

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a BBB scam warning.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Fire Department is warning of a coupon scam making the rounds on Facebook.

They say the scam looks like it is from Little Caesars, but here’s how to spot the fake.

Check the source on where the coupon is coming from.

If it isn’t from the business page with a blue verified checkmark, it’s likely not the real deal.

According to Uniontown Fire, clicking and sharing will steal info from you or put spamware on your device.

