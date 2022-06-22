AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Uniontown man pleaded guilty this week to charges connected to a murder-for-hire plot.

Scott Allen Renninger, 53, met with a person posing as a “hitman,” according to court documents from October to November of 2020. Investigators say Renninger provided a photograph of the victim, the victim’s address and license plate number.

Renninger planned to pay $20,000 for the murder, according to court documents.

Renninger was arrested in November of 2020. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.