UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A 75-year-old man who shot and killed a relative after he reportedly “said the wrong things” at a Super Bowl party in February could spend the rest of his natural life in prison.

Courtesy: Stark County Jail

Alfred Lee Johnson, of Uniontown, was sentenced to 15 years to life with an additional three-year sentence on a firearm specification, in the murder of 41-year-old Nicholas Oostdyk, of Newton Falls, on Feb. 13 at his Starlight Circle home.

Police arrived at Johnson’s home that evening to find Oostdyk had been shot in the face and stomach, according to Johnson’s criminal affidavit. Oostdyk was taken to Summa Health System Akron Campus, but was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

Johnson admitted to shooting Oostdyk with a .45-caliber pistol during an argument with the man. Johnson said Oostdyk “said the wrong things,” reads the affidavit. Others at the party heard the shots but did not see the shooting, after which Johnson asked the guests to leave.

A Stark County jury last week convicted Johnson on both the murder and firearm charges.