CLEVELAND (WJW)– Union Home Mortgage will host its first virtual career expo later this month.

The company in looking to fill 100 positions in as many as 25 different career paths.

“It’s my desire to create a world-class workplace and in order to do that, you have to support people, you have to have an environment where you attack opportunities,” president and CEO Bill Cosgrove said.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24 and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. Registration is required.