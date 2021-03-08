Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon postponed until fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 2021 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon will be postponed to the fall due to COVID-19.

The race was originally scheduled for May 15 and 16. A release states that marathon planners are “committed to holding a safe in-person event” and has been working with city health officials. Ultimately, the city advised the race be moved to the fall.

“The health and safety of runners, volunteers and spectators are the marathon’s top priorities, and the team will continue to work with officials and its medical partner, University Hospitals Sports Medicine, to hold an event that is safe for all who participate. For those who do not feel comfortable with an in-person race, virtual options for all race distances will be available,” the release states.

A specific date has not yet been seet. An update is expected once the 2021 NFL schedule is released.

“While we are disappointed that we must postpone race weekend, we are doing everything we can to hold an in-person event because our runners deserve it and we appreciate their patience,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. “Our team is dedicated to hosting a safe, high-quality race as we have done for decades, as well as virtual options, and we look forward to gathering together again in the fall. We are confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals.”

Registration for the in-person event in the fall is on pause until a date is set. But registration for all virtual races is still open.

Runners who deferred their registration from the 2020 race to this year can choose from the following options:

– Participate in one of the 2021 virtual events in May or the fall of 2021

– Participate in the 2021 in-person race in the fall

– Defer to the 2022 race (scheduled for May 21 & 22)

Runners who registered in 2021 can choose to:

– Participate in one of the 2021 virtual events

– Participate in the 2021 in-person race