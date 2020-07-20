Union holds ‘Strike for Black Lives’ in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND (WJW)– SEIU District 1199 joined workers in 25 other cities for the “Strike for Black Lives” Monday afternoon. The event at Shaker Square in Cleveland started at 3:30 p.m.

The health care and social service union is demanding action from the government and corporations in dealing with racial injustice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nursing homes across Ohio are failing to provide needed sick days, safe staffing, and adequate PPE,” said Samara Knight, an executive Vice President with SEIU District 1199, in a news release.

“Workers are standing together because employers across our economy have failed to protect workers. This pandemic has ravaged Black and brown communities across the country. We’re going to keep joining together and speaking out until health care employers and so many others respond with actions that protect all workers.”

