CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fellow union members of Louis Shuster, the Norfolk Southern train conductor killed in an early Tuesday, March 7, crash at Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works along Eggers Road, have raised nearly $21,000 for the family ahead of his funeral service on March 15.

As of Thursday evening, the union’s GoFundMe for Shuster’s family had raised $20,890 of its $50,000 goal from 151 donors to benefit Shuster’s family and help with funeral expenses.

“Two months ago, Lou had lost his brother, and now his parents will be burying their second child in three months, and this is an unfortunate expense nobody wants,” wrote organizer Alan Thompson.

Shuster, 46, of Broadview Heights, was the president of Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 607 in Cleveland. He began working as a conductor in 2005 and was promoted to locomotive engineer in 2014.

Shuster was father to a 16-year-old son and also a caregiver to his elderly parents, according to the union. He was also an Army veteran.

“Lou was a passionate and dedicated union brother,” Pat Redmond, the union’s local chairman, is quoted in an article on the union’s website. “He was always there for his coworkers. He was very active in helping veterans who worked on the railroad and veterans all across our community.”

Funds will be delivered every two weeks via personal check to Shuster’s parents to help cover funeral expenses and childcare costs, Thompson said.

Cleveland police told FOX 8 News that Shuster was outside of the train car when it struck a dump truck carrying a full load of limestone that pulled onto its path. Shuster was struck, and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues. We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the incident, the union reported Tuesday.