AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The shooting death of a 10-year-old Akron boy appears to have resulted from another child accidentally firing a gun, Akron Police said Friday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Kismet Sengdan, 10, died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Akron Police officers responded to a home on Dayton Place in the city’s North Hill neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Thursday and found Sengdan in an upstairs bedroom, according to investigators.

Police said no one else was in the home when officers arrived, but three other children, between the ages of 8 and 12, and an adult resident of the house were seen leaving before officers got there.

Investigators questioned them and said preliminary information indicated one of the other kids mishandled the handgun and it accidentally fired, killing Sengdan. Police found the gun in the home, investigators said.

“Our assumption is he stumbled upon the weapon, obviously unsecured, and then the unspeakable happened,” Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said.

Police said Sengdan did not live in the home but he and the other children knew the residents.

“It would appear, based on what we have gathered thus far, that this was a very unintentional, tragic incident,” Miller said.

The Akron Public Schools said Sengdan was a fourth grade student at Harris-Jackson CLC, where crisis teams were available Friday to assist students and staff.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack sent an email to faculty and staff saying, “The loss of any student, particularly in so tragic and senseless a manner, grievously wounds us all. We know that you join us in conveying our condolences to Kismet’s family, and to the faculty, staff and classmates at Harris-Jackson.”

Miller said investigators were still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including how the children got the gun and who it belongs to. He said police believe the handgun belongs to someone who lives in the home but was not present at the time of the shooting.

Miller said the shooting underscores the importance of properly securing guns and keeping them away from children. He said the Akron Police Department offers free gun locks.

“The depth of that tragedy, the pain that that family must feel behind what we now know to be some of the circumstances that contributed to that make it all the more tragic,” Miller said.