CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County authorities are working to identify a woman found dead in Canton Township early Wednesday.

A passerby discovered the woman’s body in an abandoned lot in the 3700 block of Georgetown Road Northeast. Stark County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 4 a.m., according to a news release.

She’s described as a white woman in her mid-30s with reddish-brown hair. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on her death or identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-451-1328. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s app, found on your app store by searching “Stark Sheriff Ohio”.