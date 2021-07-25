Unidentified floating object? See what came ashore in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — An occupant in a floating, bubble-like vessel came ashore at a Florida beach yesterday.

According to a Facebook post from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the occupant of the vessel is safe with no injuries.

The occupant told officers that he was headed toward New York and had just left the St. Augustine area the day before, according to the post.

He said he came across some complications so he went back to shore.

The US Coast Guard has taken over from here and is making sure the vessel is USCG compliant before he hits the road, ehr waves, again.