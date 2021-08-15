Unidentified body found in Lake Erie: Police

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police say a body was found in Lake Erie on Saturday.

Around 7 p.m. the US Coast Guard said they received a report of a body in the water and partially on the rocks at the northeast end of Lakewood Park in a cove, according to a release from Lakewood police.

When officers got there, they say they found the body of a man in his 40s or 50s and approximately 5’10” tall at 150-170 lbs. with a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a t-shirt with the words, “That Rich Life” on the front of it.

No identification was located on him or in the surrounding area.

The investigation is on-going.