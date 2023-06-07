CLEVELAND (WJW) – Northeast Ohio health officials are warning residents of potentially “unhealthy” air quality as massive wildfires in Canada continue impacting the United States.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has also issued an air quality advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Cleveland Department of Health’s Division of Air Quality has been monitoring for high levels of fine particulate matter since Tuesday.

“The Cleveland area experienced a band of smoke come through early (Wednesday) morning resulting in ‘unhealthy’ levels of air pollution. CDPH anticipates more bands to come through the area over the next several days,” health officials said in a press release.

The department has issued a health alert for the city.

CDPH says people with heart or lung problems, older adults and children should either stay indoors or avoid strenuous outdoor activities at this time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Canada officials are asking other countries to assist in fighting more than 400 fires in the country that have left at least 20,000 people displaced.

Smoke from the wildfires has covered major cities in a haze, leaving places like New York City with an eerily orange sky.