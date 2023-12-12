OKLAHOMA (WJW) – An Oklahoma graduate student has died while duck hunting at a lake in an “unfortunate incident,” according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens.

According to the Oklahoma Game Wardens’ Facebook page, a 24-year-old duck hunter and Oklahoma State University graduate student waded out into Sooner Lake to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop-off.

“Water overcame his waders, and he did not return to the surface,” the Facebook post said.

Oklahoma game wardens found the hunter on the lake floor and helped the OHP Lake Patrol recover the body.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close-knit, he will be missed,” the Facebook post said.