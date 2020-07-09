Unemployment numbers show layoffs are still happening at a record pace

(WJW/AP) – More than 1.3 million Americans were laid off in the last week.

33,483 of those claims are in Ohio.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy.

The total number of jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 16 weeks is 1,464,290, more than the combined total of the last three years.

736,000 people in Ohio have received $4.9 billion in unemployment compensation according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Nationally, 18-million people are receiving jobless benefits.

That’s about 700,000 fewer than last week.

