Unemployment in Ohio hits another record with more than 1 million out of work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reports 1,075,486 people have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks in the state.

92,920 people filed for unemployment for the week ending April 25.

Click here for the latest stories on unemployment

481,000 people have received benefits, according to ODJFS.

They say they have 1600 staff members working to process claims.

There are 30 million people unemployed nationwide.

UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES

See a list of businesses hiring here

Click here for tips on filing unemployment