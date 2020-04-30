1  of  3
Unemployment in Ohio hits another record with more than 1 million out of work

by: Talia Naquin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reports 1,075,486 people have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks in the state.

92,920 people filed for unemployment for the week ending April 25.

481,000 people have received benefits, according to ODJFS.

They say they have 1600 staff members working to process claims.

There are 30 million people unemployed nationwide.

