Unemployment Guide: Having trouble filing in Ohio? State says new system should help

OHIO (WJW) — Amid a record number of claims in Ohio that have clogged up phone lines and the online filing system, state officials have frequently promised improvements to the unemployment system.

Tuesday, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall said help will be coming soon.

Hall said that the department will soon be partnering with a vendor that allow it to move from a mainframe-based filing system to a cloud-based system, giving it more dramatically more leverage and flexibility.

“It is a very intricate and difficult process to stand up, and we want to be very careful in that space but also move very quickly,” she said.

The change will include the expansion of the department’s call center to a virtual call center.

The call center currently has 1,100 employees, she said. With the new vendor, the department will be able to tremendously add capacity with the new vendor.

Details regarding those plans will be discussed this week during one of Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press conferences, she said.

“We’re really excited about what’s possible there,” she said.

The department is also working to soon outline the eligibility and benefits available for those workers who make under the $269-per-week minimum requirement the state has set to collect regular unemployment benefits. More details on those benefits should come next week, she said.

In the meantime, here are some answers to Fox 8 viewers’ most common questions:

What if I make under the $269-per-week regular unemployment benefit threshold?

Hall said you still are eligible for benefits under the new $2 trillion stimulus bill package.

According to the department: The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will provide up to 39 weeks of benefits to individuals who have been partially or totally unemployed due to

COVID-19, including many who historically have not qualified for unemployment

benefits, such as self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers, those who didn’t earn at

least $269 during the base period. The benefit amount will be similar to traditional

unemployment benefits, plus an additional $600. The program’s effective date is Jan.

27 through Dec. 31.

Am I eligible for an additional $600 per week on top of my existing benefit amounts? When will I get those payments?

According to the department, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compansation program will provide an additional $600 per week for those in the regular unemployment program and for those in the PUA program. The FPUC program began on March 29, so benefits will be retroactive to that date.

The department expects to begin issuing those payments by the end of the week of April 20.

If my existing benefits are exhausted, can I still get help?

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program will provide up to 13 weeks of additional benefits for Ohioans who have exhausted their maximum 26 weeks of unemployment benefits. The program also began on March 29.

The department just received guidance from the federal government and should be able to provide a timeline for those benefits as soon as next week.

What is your best advice for me to get through to apply?

“My best advice is applying online,” said Hall. “And having your documentation in order and ready.”

The state’s data is showing that most of those who call the phone lines aren’t doing so to file claims. Most are calling for clarification or mistakes made on applications.

“When you encounter an error, until we get our Bot technology standing up and our call center expansion, unfortunately, we will have to rely on our current call center capacity. Benefits will be retroactive if you’re eligible once it does get resolved,” Hall said.

For much more information, click here.

To apply for unemployment, click here.