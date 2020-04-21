Unemployed Ohioans asked to file weekly claims on designated days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Tuesday it's putting in place a new weekly claim filing process for Ohioans who have been approved to receive unemployment benefits.

Beginning on Sunday, April 26, those filing weekly claims should file them on the day of the week as designated, below, based on the first letter of their last name:

Date First Letter of Last Name Sunday A through H Monday I through P Tuesday Q through Z Wednesday All Thursday All Friday All Saturday All



The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said claimants should also set their correspondence preference to electronic instead of U.S. mail.

“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly. Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days," ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said in a press release.

You can submit an initial application for benefits at any time; the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said it encourages you to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

If you need assistance by phone, you can call (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

If you're a first-time applicant, you should be prepared to provide your name and Social Security number as listed on your Social Security card. Also, if you are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, give the mass-layoff number 2000180.

More information can be found by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov.

